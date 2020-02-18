Christine Lampard wears the L.K.Bennett trousers Kate Middleton loves We’re snapping these up while we still can

Christine Lampard is on our screens every morning covering for Lorraine Kelly, and we’re loving her wardrobe choices - but none more so than the trousers she wore on Tuesday morning, which are also a favourite of Kate Middleton. The 41-year-old paired the navy wide-leg trousers with a gorgeous green short-sleeved jumper, and the whole ensemble made us crave warmer spring days!

Christine uploaded a picture of the look to Instagram, captioning it “Hello Tuesday!” Her followers adored the look, with one commenting: “Love this colour on you,” while another added: “Love this outfit”.

Luckily for us, the whole ensemble is available to buy online now:

Hanna merino wool short-sleeve knit, £125, L.K.Bennett

Parker navy wide-leg trousers, £150, L.K.Bennett

However, we’d say it’s highly likely that the trousers will sell out within a few days, particularly as they have done before; when the Duchess of Cambridge wore them last year. She styled them with a striped top at the Regatta in the Isle of Wight, in August 2019, and fans went mad for the ensemble. Kate also added a pair of Superga trainers, proving that these are truly versatile trousers!

While she dresses up on TV, Christine recently admitted that she favours a more relaxed style like the duchess. Speaking about her style in an ITV interview, the 41-year-old explained: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.