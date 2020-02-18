Christine Lampard wears the L.K.Bennett trousers Kate Middleton loves

Christine Lampard is on our screens every morning covering for Lorraine Kelly, and we’re loving her wardrobe choices - but none more so than the trousers she wore on Tuesday morning, which are also a favourite of Kate Middleton. The 41-year-old paired the navy wide-leg trousers with a gorgeous green short-sleeved jumper, and the whole ensemble made us crave warmer spring days!
Christine uploaded a picture of the look to Instagram, captioning it “Hello Tuesday!” Her followers adored the look, with one commenting: “Love this colour on you,” while another added: “Love this outfit”.
Luckily for us, the whole ensemble is available to buy online now:
Hanna merino wool short-sleeve knit, £125, L.K.Bennett
Parker navy wide-leg trousers, £150, L.K.Bennett
However, we’d say it’s highly likely that the trousers will sell out within a few days, particularly as they have done before; when the Duchess of Cambridge wore them last year. She styled them with a striped top at the Regatta in the Isle of Wight, in August 2019, and fans went mad for the ensemble. Kate also added a pair of Superga trainers, proving that these are truly versatile trousers!
While she dresses up on TV, Christine recently admitted that she favours a more relaxed style like the duchess. Speaking about her style in an ITV interview, the 41-year-old explained: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of arms covered. I dress on how I feel."
