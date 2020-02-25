Emily Atack's statement ASOS trench coat is currently in the sale The star recently rocked ASOS at the BRIT Awards, too

Emily Atack is clearly loving wearing ASOS bargains at the moment! The I'm A Celebrity star recently wore the online brand to the BRIT Awards, causing her chic black dress to fly off the shelves – and now she's got her hands on a gorgeous piece of outerwear from the website. Emily took to her Instagram Stories to show off the statement orange trench coat, which is from the ASOS Design range. Swoon. "Taking this trench coat very seriously guys," she wrote of the outfit, which she teamed with cat-eye sunglasses, black trousers and trainers. "This will stop you blowing away. Thanks @asos," she added.

Image: Instagram @emilyatackofficial

Lucky for us, the colourful cover-up is currently on sale, reduced from £75 to £63.50. Tempted? It's currently still available in all sizes, though we reckon Emily's fans will snap this up quickly! With contrast white buttons, drawstring details and a double-breasted cut, we reckon it's the perfect choice for spring.

Emily Atack's quick-fire fashion Q&A

Former The Inbetweeners actress Emily loves to shop on the high street, snapping up her BRIT Awards dress for just £13 in the ASOS sale. She has also worked with bargain brand In The Style in the past, and has a wardrobe packed with everything from Boohoo to Mint Velvet and Reiss.

Luxe Contrast Button Trench Coat, £63.50, ASOS

During her stint presenting I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp, Emily worked with super-stylist Angie Smith, who curated her outfits for the show – mixing well-known brands such as Kurt Geiger and Urban Outfitters with pretty dresses from the likes of Reformation, Auguste The Label and Shona Joy.

The star has had a busy year so far since returning from the jungle, and revealed on Tuesday that she's back presenting Capital FM with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, following Vick Hope's announcement that she's leaving the show. "Good morning chums!!! We're back on @capitalofficial this morning," she said. "Go on and put us in your lovely little ear holes."

