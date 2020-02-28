Amanda Holden just wore the most gorgeous cable knit jumper from Emma Willis' Next collection We love her slinky silk skirt, too!

Amanda Holden looked so comfy and cosy as she arrived at her Heart Radio show on Friday! The presenter supported her pal Emma Willis by wearing a gorgeous cable-knit jumper from her Next collection, teamed with a silk midi skirt from Reiss and matching boots from Sosandar. If in doubt, wear neutrals eh? As always, Amanda was dressed by her stylist Karl Willett, with her blowdry and makeup done at home by celeb-favourite treatment service Secret Spa. We can dream…

Amanda shared her outfit details on her Instagram page, as usual

Amanda's chunky cream jumper is from Emma's previous Next collection - there are a few left online in one size, reduced from £48 to £24, while there are more sizes available in the navy blue and burgundy versions.

The Britain's Got Talent star's flippy asymmetric skirt is the Reiss 'Harley' midi, which is also in the sale – reduced from £175 to £95, though there are only two sizes left available online.

Cream Emma Willis Chunky Funnel Neck Jumper, £24, Next

It's the end of another week of outfits for Amanda, who returned to her radio duties after taking a week off for half-term earlier in February. Excitingly, the star also made an announcement about her next Fenn Wright Manson fashion collection on Thursday night, sharing a gorgeous shot of herself wearing a floral dress from her new range. "Looking forward to sharing this with you very soon! #summeriscoming with @fennwrightmanson," she wrote.

Harley Gold Asymmetric Satin Skirt, £95, Reiss

Amanda often champions the high street in her day job, though of course she also loves to glam up in designer gowns when Britain's Got Talent hits screens – and we don't have long to wait until the next series airs. The TV judge gave fans a sneak peek of her BGT wardrobe on Sunday, sharing a shot of her sleek Alexandre Vaulthier trouser suit, which she wore to film the show's deliberation day. We can't wait…

