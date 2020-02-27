Amanda Holden's silk floral dress steals the show on Heart Radio

Amanda Holden has an enviable wardrobe that we regularly lust over, but her most recent dress really was a show-stopper! On Thursday morning, the 49-year-old posed for photos in the Heart Radio studios wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress from Wyse London. The 'Fabienne' midi features an orange and blue print with short softly puffed sleeves, a ruffled hem and a V-neck that Amanda chose to button at the top to create a keyhole design.

Amanda looked stunning in a floral Wyse dress on Thursday morning

Whether you're heading to work, attending a friend's wedding or even strolling along the beach on holiday, this dress is perfect for any occasion making it completely worth its £285 price tag. While the website states the frock is on pre-order and will not be dispatched until the end of April, we've tracked it down at Atterley so you don't have to experience the agonising wait to get your hands on it. Since Amanda often causes clothes to sell out after wearing them, we predict it won't be around for very long!

Styled by Karl Willett, she added a pair of nude heels and styled her glossy blonde tresses into bouncy curls. Pussycat Doll and fellow Heart Radio star Ashley Roberts was the first to comment on her outfit on Instagram, simply leaving a red rose emoji, while other fans showered her with compliments. "Ooh liking the floral pattern. Very spring," one wrote, and another added: "Love love love that dress." We couldn't agree more!

Silk dress, £285, Wyse London @ Atterley

The Britain's Got Talent judge owns several items from the British brand, all of which are stunning. Back in January, she proved that joggers are officially acceptable to wear to work by rocking a grey cashmere co-ord complete with a rainbow stripe for the radio show. If we look as stylish as Amanda, surely we could get away with this work outfit too! It appears that Wyse London is her go-to brand for loungewear, as she also recently stepped out in a similar outfit for BGT auditions in Manchester in early February. She shared a video of herself on the floor in a navy blue cashmere tracksuit with a red pattern running down the leg, captioning it: “Tired! #manchester @thisisheart and @bgt Cosy cashmere @wyselondon.”

