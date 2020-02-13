Amanda Holden's skin-tight jumper dress sends Instagram fans wild

The humble jumper dress is a staple item to take you from winter through to spring. While several celebrities have rocked colourful versions that have made us green with envy, Amanda Holden's latest one has got to be one of our favourites. If you can't decide on one particular colour, copy Amanda and rock a style that has three different hues in the same dress.

On Thursday morning, the Heart Radio star rocked a cream, tan and burgundy block-colour knit from Joseph. While the asymmetric hem and straight line running down the middle gave the impression it was a two-toned design, the back also had a third hidden panel in a tan colour. The long-sleeved, figure-hugging ribbed dress - which cost £395 - elegantly showed off her enviable figure, and it is also available in black, white and cream.

READ: Amanda Holden and Lisa Faulkner celebrate their birthdays with incredible cake

Amanda's outfit didn't go unnoticed by fans and many took to the comments section to shower the star in compliments while others were caught up in the illusion of the dress and mistook its colour. One wrote: "You look stunning in that two tone outfit Amanda," while another wrote: "Cream and chocolate?"

Jumper dress, £395, Joseph

BUY NOW

Styled by Karl Willett, the mother-of-two dressed up her outfit by adding burgundy heels and styling her blonde hair in glamorous curls. Beauty-wise, Amanda looked as flawless as ever, with dark eyes and nude lips.

The Britain's Got Talent auditions recently kicked off again in preparation for the new series, which is set to air in April, and we have already been blown away with some of her looks. So far, the 48-year-old has dazzled her followers in a stunning green ruffle top and a matching skirt from high-end brand Edeline Lee, and a red pencil-cut dress with a matching duster coat by Emilia Wickstead. Speaking of working with Amanda, her stylist Karl told HELLO!: "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

RELATED: Bare-faced beauties! Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden & more stars without makeup

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.