Amanda Holden recently launched her new BundleBerry collection at QVC UK and took to social media to announce the exciting news. As well as displaying some of her pastel-coloured wicker baskets and velvet trunks, the Britain's Got Talent judge also revealed a gorgeous summer outfit that sent her Instagram fans wild.

"Looking like a summer’s day in @qvcuk, which can only mean one thing...my new BundleBerry summer range has just launched," she wrote next to a picture of herself wearing a blue leopard print maxi dress. The gorgeous Law&Co design costs £149.95 and has long sleeves, a tied waist and a ruffle hem. Knowing the popularity of Amanda's outfits, we predict it won't be available to buy for very long. Finishing off the summery look, Amanda teamed the maxi with white heels and styled her blonde hair in loose waves.

Amanda wore the blue maxi to promote her new Bundleberry collection at QVC

The mother-of-two was not short of praise, with many of her followers taking to the comments section to compliment both her outfit and her range. "This dress is just perfect for you", one said, while another wrote: "Love the new summer range also love your dress." A third added: "I have the blush baskets and love them. Linen basket, storage for shoes, and the little one for books."

Garden furniture from Amanda's new collection

We can't help but wonder how many pieces from her new range will feature the beautiful family home in Surrey she shares with her husband Chris and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa. Perhaps she will even take some of her garden furniture to her country cottage in the Cotswolds! Highlights of the collection include the Acapulco string garden sofa (£132) and string rocking chair (£69), while shoppers will be able to create their own striking foliage wall either in their home or in their gardens with them living wall panels. Since prices start at £15, we're excited to copy Amanda's interior style without breaking the bank.

