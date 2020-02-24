Amanda Holden headed back to work at Heart Radio on Monday – and as ever, she glammed up for her breakfast show shift. The star, who recently returned from her half-term break to Dubai, looked beautiful in her green midi dress, which is in fact a two-piece from Zara. While the top and skirt originally cost £29.99 and £49.99 separately, they were later reduced to just £7.99 and £5.99 in the brand's sale – we bet Amanda couldn't resist the bargain!

Amanda wore a gorgeous Zara outfit to host her Heart Radio show

With a gathered sleeve, asymmetric neckline and a leggy split to the front, Amanda has no doubt sent fans logging onto the Zara website ASAP with her look – but sadly the co-ord has now completely sold out, thanks to that super-low price tag. She teamed her look with simple nude heels and minimal accessories.

Mum-of-two Amanda took her usual week off over half term, sharing some snaps from her sunny trip to Dubai - and one of her holiday outfits of course. One shot showed the star posing in her chic white cover-up, from one of her favourite brands Melissa Odabash.

Zara's top and midi skirt, £7.99 and £5.99

But it was straight back to work on her return – Amanda also shared that she had been working on the latest series of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday. "@bgt #deliberation day! Series 14 coming soon @itv," she captioned her photo, showing off a gorgeous tailored white trouser suit from designer Alexandre Vauthier.

As always, Amanda was dressed by her go-to fashion stylist Karl Willett, who manages her wardrobe across all her shows and appearances. He previously told HELLO! that though the presenter loves to look glamorous, she is speedy when getting ready. "She is fast!" he said. "Clothing-wise, it's minutes and we are out the door."