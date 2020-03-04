Holly Willoughby just colour-clashed her blue Zara jumper with red trousers

While many often choose just one colourful item of clothing, Holly Willoughby has given us a lesson on how to bring multiple colours together in one outfit. As she presented This Morning on Wednesday, the stunning blonde wore berry-red, cropped trousers and matching shoes alongside a cool blue knit - a look masterminded by her stylist Angie Smith.

Holly wore a red and blue outfit on This Morning

Thankfully, both Holly and Angie always tag the brands she wears, making it easy for fans to get their hands on her wardrobe. A photo she posted to Instagram revealed the maroon wool twill trousers were from Chinti & Parker, and our detective skills have found they retail for £295. While they're more expensive than many of the high street styles she opts for, the high-waisted, tailored design is so flattering and can be paired with everything from a classic T-shirt to cosy knitwear - worth every penny if you ask us!

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with an intimate bedroom snapshot

Are you completely in love with the style? If the answer is 'yes' then you're in luck because the trousers also come in six other colours, including cream, pale blue and yellow, all of which would look fabulous in the warmer weather. Holly has been known to stock up on her favourite items of clothing by buying several versions, so perhaps we'll see these trousers return in the future. After all, she stepped out in a floral & Other Stories midi on Tuesday that she also owns in leopard print and green.

Wool-twill cropped trousers, £295, Chinti & Parker

BUY NOW

Instead of choosing a simple black or cream colour for the rest of her outfit, Holly opted for a blue round-neck knit from one of her favourite high street stores, Zara. Other items she owns from the brand include a black top with a lovely lace collar which she paired with sleek black trousers from designer brand 3.1 Phillip Lim, and a navy blue, embroidered stretch dress she rocked on her birthday.

The 39-year-old presenter has become a lot more experimental with her style over the past few years, and while she tends to favour dresses and skirt, we love it when she wears trousers. Back in 2018, she told HELLO! the reason why she steered clear of them in the past: "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser. It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

READ: Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous Dancing on Ice hairstyles since 2007

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.