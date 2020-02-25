Holly Willoughby's monochrome outfit on This Morning is perfect for the office The This Morning presenter gives us a lesson in chic work attire

Holly Willoughby often steps out in feminine florals, flowing midis and statement leather items of clothing, so fans were surprised to see she opted for a simple monochrome outfit on Tuesday's instalment of This Morning. Perfect for the office, Holly wore a simple white blouse from Zara which she conservatively buttoned to the collar. Considering it was Shrove Tuesday and she was in close proximity to food, it was a bold colour choice for the mother-of-three! Styled by Angie Smith, Holly wore it alongside simple black heels and a pair of black trousers from J.Crew, which happens to be one of Duchess Kate and Meghan's favourite designers.

Holly wore a white blouse and black trousers on This Morning

With an ankle-grazing length and a classic design that tailors for all heights, it comes as no surprise that the trousers are one of the US high street brand's best-selling items. For those looking to replicate Holly's style, they are available to buy for £100 in not only black but an array of other colourways. If you're feeling bold, they also come in mustard, pink or white!

Black trousers, £100, J.Crew

BUY NOW

As usual, the 39-year-old shared her outfit credits with fans, who were quick to share their delight. "Trousers for the pancake challenge very sensible," one joked and another said: "You look fantastic Holly."

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous Dancing on Ice hairstyles since 2007

In the past, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have rocked items from J.Crew, from trousers to accessories. Who can forget the velvet black ribbon Kate wore to tie her hair back during a visit to the University College London? Plus, we're still a little obsessed with the belted navy denim dress Meghan wore back in 2019 to watch close friend Serena Williams play in the US Open. Considering the flagship store is in Toronto, it could be one of Meghan's new go-to shops now she is living in Canada with Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

For her beauty look, she styled her blonde hair in effortless waves and added pink lips and nude nails, courtesy of Ann Rose Nails. At the weekend, Holly presents Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield and tends to rock more glam makeup. Some stand-out looks from the 2020 series include the messy updo she wore during fairytale week and the Hollywood waves she paired with her feathered dress.

MORE: Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning in a gorgeous collared mini dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.