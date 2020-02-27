Holly Willoughby is a constant source of fashion inspiration, and on Thursday morning she proved that jumper dresses can be both cosy and chic workwear. And we are completely on board! Showing off her outfit on Instagram, the This Morning presenter looked beautiful in a two-tone knit dress and black heels, put together by stylist Angie Smith.

The blue and cream midi dress had a simple, flowing silhouette and buttons leading up to a collar. We've tracked down the cosy knit after Holly tagged The Outnet in her photo, and it turns out the Iris & Ink design is available to buy in sizes XS to L for £145. The mother-of-three nailed her trademark beauty look, wearing her bright blonde hair in effortless waves and sporting long lashes and nude lips.

Two-tone knit dress, £145, Iris & Ink @ The Outnet

Many of her 6.4 million Instagram followers praised her look, with one commenting: "Looking fabulous as always," and another adding: "I love all your outfits Holly." A third fan also drew on the resemblance between Holly's fashionable work outfit and the Duchess of Cambridge's style. "Holly looks lovely as always but I think that dress is more Kate Middleton than Holly," they said, and we can see why! The long sleeves and cut of Holly's dress look similar to the Massimo Dutti green knit frock Kate was seen wearing on the Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, while the collar and colours are reminiscent of the royal's iconic navy polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich.

On Wednesday night, she continued to give us outfit envy by posing for pictures in a pretty brown spotty dress for Celebrity Juice. Opting for a much shorter length, the Reformation mini dress perfectly matched her white heeled boots from Office. Next to the picture, she teased: "Tonight we were filming @celebjuiceofficial...always good to be back...will let you know when the new series starts on @itv2."

