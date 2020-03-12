Amanda Holden's floral midi dress is a total bargain from Topshop

Amanda Holden's Instagram followers eagerly await the moment she reveals her latest outfit on Heart Radio, and boy was Thursday a good one! Posting a photo of herself and her co-star Ashley Roberts showing off their flexibility with their legs propped against the wall, she gave fans a sneak peek of her lovely floral midi dress and chunky boots. While she didn't initially reveal where her outfit was from, Amanda later took to her Instagram Stories to credit the white, yellow and black printed frock as a high-street bargain from Topshop.

Embracing spring fashion, Amanda's dress featured long puff sleeves, an open back and a split leg, and it cost just £39. The good news is that it is available to buy online in sizes 4-16 and it comes in a gorgeous green floral colour and a deep blue leopard print design. We want all three!

Styled by Karl Willett, she added black heeled boots with chain detailing from Versace Jeans Couture while her beachy blonde waves were courtesy of Blowdry By Mell. Meanwhile, Ashley also looked glam in a white and black co-ord by Reiss and a long tan trench coat. It's just a shame there was nobody in the office to appreciate their fabulous style! The Britain's Got Talent judge explained: "@iamashleyroberts #me and @jamie.theakston literally the only ones in the building! Stripped back staff to test if we can carry on as normal!! while the cats away…" While she did not reveal the reason why the office was so empty, it is thought to be in preparation for if or when the coronavirus affects regular working conditions.

Amanda has a fabulous collection of dresses, and she showed off another gorgeous one on Wednesday. The mother-of-two stunned fans in an AX Paris figure-hugging, ruched pencil dress with statement puff sleeves in a subtle sage green colour. She wore it to promote her new BundleBerry range on QVC, and we can't get enough of it!

