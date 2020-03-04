Amanda Holden's gorgeous cream utility dress is currently in the Very sale The radio presenter's dress is already starting to sell out

We love seeing Amanda Holden showing off her latest outfit every weekday morning, whether she's posing in front of the red Heart Radio wall or strutting her stuff in a slow-mo video. However, fans were surprised to see she ditched both of those methods on Wednesday morning in favour of an unusual 3D photo of herself modelling a gorgeous cream belted dress - and she looked incredible!

Cream utility dress, was £200 now £160, Gestuz @ Very

BUY NOW

The neutral-coloured utility-style midi dress featured a V-neck, cropped sleeves and ultra-flattering fit-and-flare skirt. Plus, it even had an external pocket hanging from the belt, so you can enjoy the convenience of trousers while rocking a gorgeous frock - we're completely on board with this wardrobe staple. Alongside the 3D photo Amanda shared on Instagram, she revealed her dress was from Danish fashion brand Gestuz and it is available to buy from Very for £160 down from £200. With only sizes 10-16 left in stock, we predict it won't be available for very long.

Amanda - who is styled by Karl Willett - wore her blonde hair in beachy waves and finished off her look with flawless makeup courtesy of Secret Spa and a cream manicure that matched her outfit. Fans were quick to shower the radio presenter, 49, with compliments, including: "Beautiful as always," and, "Love the dress."

Aside from her enviable work wardrobe, Amanda also regularly delights fans with her glam looks for Britain's Got Talent and chic weekend attire. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself wearing another gorgeous outfit, but this one followed a bridal theme! Fans were left stunned after seeing Amanda sporting a floor-length wedding dress by Savannah Miller - Sienna Miller's fashion designer sister - with delicate spaghetti straps and a flowing silk train. The mother-of-two explained she didn't have any wedding news, and in fact was shooting content for her new music album. "Another exciting day! Album on the way," she said in the caption.

