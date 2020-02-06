Amanda Holden's mint green outfit for Britain’s Got Talent will astound you The ITV star looked dreamy in her latest BGT outfit...

If there's one thing that gets us in the mood for Britain's Got Talent - (the new season starts in April FYI) it's seeing our girl Amanda Holden get dressed up for the auditions. On Wednesday, the 48-year-old dazzled her Instagram fans in a stunning green ruffle top, and a matching skirt from high end brand Edeline Lee. The floaty top had a price tag of £365, and the skirt will set you back £460 should you wish to invest. The blonde beauty teased her hair up in a chic updo and added a pair of white Jimmy Choo high heels.

Amanda looked incredible in her green outfit

Mother-of-two Amanda uses the same stylist to sort out her looks for BGT as well as her daily wardrobe for Heart Radio. He's called Karl Willett and he also dreams up outfits for Paloma Faith and Jennifer Hudson.

Ruffle blouse, £365, Edeline Lee

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019 about Amanda's style, he said: "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Flared skirt, £460, Edeline Lee

Amanda’s makeup looked totally flawless in the snaps and was applied by Karin Darnell - a talented MUA who has also worked with Victoria Beckham.

Luckily for us, the professional listed everything she used to preen her client - including her foundation - Armani Luminous Silk - which is a favourite of none other than the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers dropped the secrets of what the former Suits star used back in 2017. Kim Kardashian is also a fan, so Amanda is in very company, isn’t she?

