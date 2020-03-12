Alex Jones wowed The One Show viewers on Wednesday night wearing a white shirt dress from Very with a very unusual print. Presenting the hit BBC show alongside Matt Baker, she wore a fabulous midi dress that was covered in forest print including sketches of trees and bridges. Combining the traditional buttons and collar of a shirt dress with the abstract design provided a modern, bohemian take on the wardrobe staple.

Costing £45, the V by Very frock is available in all sizes online, so it's the perfect time to stock up your spring wardrobe. Alex finished off her casual, edgy look - put together by her stylist Tess Wright - with black boots and wore her caramel-blonde bob straight and sleek. Posting pictures of the star's outfit on her Instagram Stories, Tess said: "What a find" and: "Love everything about this incredible dress." It's certainly got our seal of approval, too!

This was just the latest in a long string of stunning outfits Alex has debuted since she returned to The One Show following her maternity leave. Proving spring fashion doesn't just have to mean floaty dresses, the 42-year-old presenter rocked an ensemble from River Island that included the most fabulous floral shirt on Tuesday. Alex's puff-sleeve top was a lovely bright pink colour and cost just £28, and she teamed it with the brand's 'High Rise Tapered Leg Jeans' which featured a fun zig-zag detail at the waist.

We'd love to know how she manages to look so chic considering she has two young children. Alex shares two sons Teddy, 3, and Kit, nine months, with her husband Charlie Thomson and she has been praised for her relatable and honest parenting approach. Earlier this week, she revealed her home life is more hectic than you'd think by sharing a photo of her messy breakfast time with her children. In the snap, Kit had thrown most of his breakfast on the floor - oh dear!

