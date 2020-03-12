Rochelle Humes is ready for spring in the perfect Primark denim skirt We’re loving this new-season take on denim

Rochelle Humes is clearly ready for spring, whether it feels warm or not! The presenter fronted a fashion segment on This Morning wearing a gorgeous mint green top, which she paired with a denim midi skirt - set to be the style of the season, if you didn’t know!

Rochelle shared a picture of her look on Instagram following the TV appearance, captioning it: “Think warm thoughts…”

And while we might not be brave enough to follow her bare-legged lead just yet, we adored the pastel look - as did her followers, judging by her comments. One wrote: “You look refreshing and making me think of summer,” while Rochelle’s husband Marvin sweetly added: “I’m enjoying this” along with a green heart for good measure. Sweet!

Luckily, the entire ensemble is from the high street - and you can pick up her belted denim skirt at your local Primark! The gorgeous number isn’t available to shop online, but you can bet we’ll be heading to our nearest store to snap up the versatile piece.

As for the green top, it’s £17.99 from Bershka and is available to shop online now. Pastels are big news for spring, so we’ll be pairing this with a lilac midi skirt once it’s a bit warmer.

Bershka ribbed body, £17.99, ASOS

This isn’t the first time recently that Rochelle has braved new season style. The 30-year-old stepped out for her fashion segment on the ITV show in an oversized yellow blazer and matching trousers from Topshop.

Yellow blazer, £59, and high-waisted trousers, £39, Topshop

Time to follow her lead and dig out the new season wardrobe!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.