Alex Jones's pink leopard print dress is SO popular right now

Alex Jones is currently the poster girl for pregnant women everywhere - how incredible has she been looking? The One Show host has been rocking some seriously stylish staples during her second pregnancy and we have loved every single getup. On the BBC show on Wednesday, the 42-year-old glammed up, wearing a pink leopard print dress from high street store Mango. The striking number retails at £59.99 and has sadly sold out online, although if you head to the store on your lunch break, it should still be available. Fingers crossed! Keeping comfortable, the Welsh-born star added a funky black leather jacket and a pair of crisp white trainers.

Although the TV presenter always looks hot-to-trot when she fronts the daily show with Matt Baker, she confessed to the Daily Star that often off-screen, her look couldn't be more different.

The BBC favourite remarked that she tries to keep it casual at home, only amping up her look for the TV. "I think I have two different personalities! Left to my own devices it’s very casual – jeans, Converse, T-shirt. By night on telly it’s hopefully a bit more together." She also lifted the lid on how she always manages to look impossibly fresh and glowing on screen despite being a busy working mum.

"I'm a big skincare fan. I use a lot of Murad, it’s got an SPF 50 and I’ve used that loads for summer – the City Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 50."

When it comes to makeup though - she feels that less is more. "Blusher – I look dead without it. If there’s no time for anything else then a bit of blusher and mascara. I can’t really be bothered to put a lot of makeup on so I just need products that do a good job."

