Stacey Dooley just wore one of the trickiest trends She makes it look so cool

Stacey Dooley is living the festive dream in New York with boyfriend Kevin Clifton. The presenter has been sharing pictures and videos of her pre-Christmas trip, and while we’re jealous of the destination, we’re extra envious of her cool, laid-back tourist style! Stacey always looks chic in her minimalist outfits, but this time it’s her accessory we’re lusting after - which, believe it or not, is a bumbag. While most of us associate them with holidays, the 32-year-old has made hers look ultra-chic by wearing it across her body rather than around her waist.

Stacey shared a picture of herself in an oversized black coat, jeans and boots with the bag casually slug across herself, and we’re already desperate to try the trend. Her followers loved the simple look, and flooded her picture with comments about the outfit. One wrote: “You always look so amazing but so comfy!”

Another tagged a friend, writing: “OK my opinion is changing on these bags. I enjoy this outfit.”

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

Stacey's bag is from designer brand THE ROW, and it's a real investment piece. But don't worry if that's not in your budget - the high street has plenty of versions, and we’ve done the searching to find some of the best to buy right now:

Slouchy banana cross-body bag, £1,525, THE ROW @ Matches

Leather belt bag, £65, & Other Stories

Bum bag, £25, M&S

Earlier in the week, Stacey shared a snap of a New York street at night featuring an iconic yellow cab as well as a snap of herself on the Lower East Side. On Saturday, she posted a video above the New York skyline that appeared to have been taken from a helicopter. Sounds like the perfect Christmas getaway!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.