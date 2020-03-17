Victoria Beckham has swapped the little Gucci dress for the chunky Prada boots! We love her latest laid-back look, which saw her ditch her favourite high heels for a very statement pair of ankle boots, worth a cool £685 from the Italian designer. Some might even say they are a modern take on the platform footwear the Spice Girls were known for in the nineties, but on Sunday, Victoria teamed hers with simple black skinny jeans, a slouchy T-shirt and one of her favourite pairs of sunglasses.

Victoria was pictured on David's Instagram wearing her chunky boots

The star also carried a £2,190 Bottega Veneta 'The Pouch' bag, a rare choice for the designer, who usually carries and wears her own label. Sounds like Victoria has been shopping! Her Prada 'Beatle' boots are in fact a cult sell-out, though there are some incredible bargain dupes, including Ego's 'Easton' boots, which are currently in the sale for just £19.99.

MORE: Royal ladies' boldest colour clash outfits! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the Queen and more

Easton Chunky Sole Ankle Chelsea Boot, £19.99, EGO

The star also chose to wear her comfy boots for son Brooklyn's 21st birthday party - teaming them with an incredible pair of patent black trousers and a chic white shirt. They're a day-to-night staple, clearly!

Victoria proves her new boots are made for dancing!

Victoria did pack a pair of sunnies from her own label for her trip to Miami - the Flat Top Visor Sunglasses cost £315 and are available to shop online. The star has also been enjoying wearing her loungewear around the house and recently showed off her favourite tracksuit from her Reebok X Victoria Beckham range - which she has sweetly dubbed 'Veebok'.

Loading the player...



WATCH: stars that love wearing Victoria Beckham's designs

David and Victoria flew their family out to Miami to celebrate the launch of Inter Miami FC - and of course, shared plenty of sweet videos and photographs from the occasion. Little Harper Beckham, 8, was even seen twinning with her mum in an all-black outfit. So. Cute.

MORE: The best loungewear sets to wear while social distancing at home

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.