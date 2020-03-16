Victoria Beckham’s chic sunglasses are from her own range They’re one of the more affordable buys in her collection!

Victoria Beckham is her own best advertisement, and now the designer has us coveting a key fashion item from her spring/summer 2020 collection: sunglasses. The mum-of-four shared an Instagram post of herself alongside husband David, and in the clip she was wearing a pair of chic, square-framed sunglasses. She captioned the post: “So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses”

While we love seeing clips of the Beckham family life, we couldn’t help but be distracted by the glasses in her second slide. The oversized frames are the perfect wear-forever purchase, and we’re seriously considering investing. Luckily for us, the frames are available to shop on her website now:

Flat top visor sunglasses, £315, Victoria Beckham

At £315, they may be slightly pricier than your average high street glasses, but they’re beautifully-made and have 100% UV protection. And even if square frames aren’t quite your thing, the designer’s collection includes an incredible range of options from classic aviators to cat-eye styles.

Enamel navigator sunglasses, £325, Victoria Beckham

Bevelled cat-eye sunglasses, £275, Victoria Beckham

It’s not the first time Victoria has shown off her sunnies online, either. In February she posted a picture which she captioned: “Sunny day in London - new #VBEyewear. X kisses”

While she’ll always be known as ‘Posh’ to us, VB has been getting more and more casual with her style recently. Earlier this month she attended eldest son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday party wearing a biker chick look which included chunky black boots. The fashion designer paired the flat, lace-up boots with matching skin-tight PVC-look trousers and a simple white blouse.

Guess that’s our cue to follow her lead and get styling biker boots, then!

