Loose Women star Andrea McLean's red floral dress reminds us of summer

Ravishing in red, Loose Women's Andrea McLean stepped out in a floral maxi dress for Tuesday's edition of the hit ITV show - and we need it. Speaking on the panel alongside her co-hosts Linda Robson, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, Andrea certainly cut a stylish figure in this summery dress which she paired with patent nude stilettos and a silver necklace. Wearing her brunette hair down in loose curls, the mother-of-two opted for a natural, dewy makeup look which consisted of a smokey-brown eyeshadow, a lick of mascara and nude lipgloss - perfection.

Andrea smiled from ear-to-ear as she presented the hit ITV show on Tuesday

Nailing her desk day-to-daywear ensemble, the TV presenter's vibrant red frock is perfect for summer. Adorned with long, floaty, pink-trimmed sleeves, a round neck and a bright fuschia floral print, Andrea's knee-length red dress is effortlessly chic, making for an extremely flattering yet relaxed fit. Styled by her trusty duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - who work under the name MotherShoppers - Andrea always looks gorgeous on the show. Want to find out where you can get your hands on Andrea’s ravishing red number? We’ve got the details…

Red Floral Dress, £69, Debenhams

Retailing at just £69, the TV star’s dreamy dress is from the Debenhams Preen Line. Still available in all sizes, Debenhams recommends accessorising with ankle boots or sandals.

Regularly delighting Loose Women fans with her sophisticated fashion sense, a few weeks ago the 50-year-old looked divine in an oat-coloured turtleneck from Reserved which she paired with a khaki green leather skirt from Next and heels from Kurt Geiger. Posting a photo of her outfit on Instagram, the TV star's 247K followers showered Andrea with praise. One wrote: "You look absolutely amazing Andrea!" And another simply said: "Love the skirt and jumper Andrea, you are so beautiful."

