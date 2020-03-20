Rochelle Humes returned to This Morning to present a fashion segment on Thursday, swapping out her usual dresses and smart trousers for a slightly different look: loungewear! The star chose to stay comfy in a pair of joggers from Bershka - especially since she was talking to viewers about cosy clothing to wear at home during the coronavirus outbreak - but of course, she styled up the casual outfit with a pair of chic heels from Marks & Spencer. The gorgeous mules cost just £39.50, but are very reminiscent of the cult Bottega Veneta square-toe heels that all the stars love right now! We're looking at you, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rochelle made loungewear look stylish on Thursday's This Morning

Rochelle's mid-heel mules are the 'Leather Square Toe Mules' from M&S Collection, and are available in a chic tan shade and classic black. They'd look gorgeous paired with slouchy jeans and a shirt, as well as floaty floral dresses come summer. But of course, Rochelle teamed hers with her Bershka joggers, £19.99, and a chic white polo neck top from Topshop.

"Probably my last day at work for a while… In a tracksuit for the foreseeable… Stay safe gang," Rochelle wrote on her Instagram snap, with plenty of fans commenting on her comfy loungewear look. "Love the joggers and always love your style," one wrote, with another joking: "Can you do a fashion feature for those of us who will be giving online lessons instead of school visits? I.e. smart professional top half and comfy lower half (with slippers)!"

Leather Square Toe Mules, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The star explained on the show that she was set to be celebrating her birthday at the weekend, but of course would be spending it at home with her family. Husband Marvin Humes also recently marked his big day, with Rochelle sharing a sweet message on Instagram in tribute to him. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my number 1!!! My partner in everything damn thing… I got so lucky when I found you...we love you beyond. Thank you for being our whole world," she wrote.

