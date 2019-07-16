Ruth Langsford chose the most gorgeous Marks and Spencer dress for her return to This Morning - AND it's in the sale Nailed it!

Ruth Langsford made a return to her This Morning presenting duties on Monday, following the sad death of her sister, Julia. And having thanked fans for their well wishes and support, she also got back into the swing of things by wearing a gorgeous summer outfit - from none other than her favourite British brand, Marks & Spencer. Ruth's pink floaty dress is the M&S Collection 'Floral Print Waisted Midi Dress', and is reduced from £55 to £34 in the sale! Winning.

Marks & Spencer's 'Floral Print Waisted Midi Dress', £34 (available here)

Sadly, the pretty dress is selling out quickly. There's currently only one size left online, though there's often plenty more sale stock in store - we'll race you to the nearest Marks & Sparks! Ruth's high street picks often fly off the shelves, so hurry if you want to bag a bargain.

On returning to the show on Monday morning after her three-week break, Ruth thanked Eamonn for his kind words after he welcomed her back to the famous sofa, adding to viewers: "For the next seven weeks, we're here with you." The couple will be taking over from Holly and Phil for the summer period, so it's bye bye #HWStyle, and hello #RLStyle!

Ruth is clearly loving the M&S offering at the moment, since she's worn the British brand for a number of her TV appearances in recent times, including a statement leopard print jumper and a chic pair of trousers that totally sold out after she wore them on This Morning earlier this year.

The star also shopped at the store for a visit to Epsom races in June - she accessorised her pricey Michael Kors dress with a bargain top-handle handbag from M&S. We expect plenty more high street looks from Ruth, who will no doubt also return to Loose Women at some point soon. Glad to have you back!

