How beautiful did Rochelle Humes look in her suit on This Morning? Winter will soon be coming to an end which can only mean one thing - we can soon fish our bright coloured dresses and statement suits out of the wardrobe! That's exactly what Rochelle did on Tuesday, stepping out for her fashion segment on the ITV show in an oversized yellow blazer and matching trousers from Topshop.

Yellow blazer, £59, and high-waisted trousers, £39, Topshop

Decorated with big brown buttons, the £59 double-breasted jacket would look perfect by itself over jeans, or paired with the £39 high-waisted trousers in the same colour - it all depends on how brave you're feeling on the day!

Rochelle Humes wore a Topshop suit and Matalan trainers on This Morning

Rochelle had no problem pulling off the colourful ensemble, even taking the statement outfit one step further by layering a black and white printed top underneath, which was also from Topshop. The star - who is married to Capital radio host Marvin Humes - chose a casual look by adding black and white trainers which her stylist Amber Jackson revealed were from Matalan. We've tracked down the platform trainers and they are a bargain at just £12, so it comes as no surprise that several sizes are already beginning to sell out. It's time to get shopping if you want to copy her style!

Black trainers, £12, Matalan

One thing we particularly loved about Rochelle's look was her hair. She ditched her usual curls for a sleek straight style, and it looked simply stunning. While Rochelle regularly wore her hair straight in the past, she vowed to stop straightening it as much in 2017 after her eldest daughter Alaia, who was four at the time, told her that she "didn’t look like a princess" with her naturally curly hair. "My four-year-old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a princess - she said, 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'. It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too," Rochelle said on social media at the time.

