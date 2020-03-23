Amanda Holden poses in her satin pyjamas to host Heart Radio from home - and they're more affordable than you might think Amanda is broadcasting from home amid the coronavirus outbreak

Amanda Holden revealed to her followers that she hosted the Heart Radio breakfast show from home on Monday - sharing another snap of her favourite pyjamas! The presenter clearly loves luxurious satin loungewear, as she posed in another silky-soft two-piece from one of her favourite brands Sosandar. "Another dotty day at home, another set of #pjs," she captioned her Instagram post. As usual, fans were quick to send their compliments, despite Amanda's more laid-back look.

Amanda presented her radio show from home, in her PJs!

The star's PJs are the 'Blue & White Spot Print Silky Soft Pyjama Set' from Sosandar, and cost £49. Since Amanda's last pyjama picture saw her wearing a pricey designer pair from Olivia Von Halle - worth £420 - we reckon her followers will be even more impressed with her more affordable choice. But if £49 is still out of your budget, we've found a very similar cosy pair on Amazon for just £11.99!

Plenty of Amanda's fans have loved seeing her post outfit photos from home too, as she has taken to posing in front of her adorable pineapple print wallpaper! "You look fab as always… love your wallpaper," one wrote, while another added: "And that gorgeous pineapple wallpaper…"

Blue & White Spot Print Silky Soft Pyjama Set, £49, Sosandar

Of course, the Britain's Got Talent star celebrated Mother's Day at home with her two daughters on Sunday, and shared an adorable tribute to her own mum since she couldn't be with her amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Flashback to a day we were all together.. #happymothersday .. stay safe , stay strong #wecandoit," she captioned the gorgeous photograph of herself, mum Judith and daughters Lexi and Hollie.

Love to Lounge satin pyjamas, £11.99, Amazon

We have no doubt Amanda will continue to bring positivity to fans as she broadcasts her Heart Radio show from home, be it through silly photos, live videos or more inspiring outfit posts…

