We didn't know green and pink could work in such perfect harmony until Amanda Holden stepped out in the most gorgeous colour-clashing dress on Monday morning. Pictures of the presenter leaving the Heart Radio studios following her morning show revealed her beautiful deep green midi dress covered in pale pink polka dots.

Made out of silk-looking material and featuring short, flowy sleeves, the kimono-style frock costs looks as though it has been plucked straight out of a designer catalogue. Luckily, the price tag is not as steep as it looks, coming in at an affordable £52. As with all of Amanda's pretty outfits, we predict the frock won't be available for very long so time is of the essence if you want to channel the 49-year-old's style.

Amanda looked incredible in a pink and green midi dress from SilkFred

As the wind caught her dress, it revealed the daring leg split while her deep blue coat ensured there were no major wardrobe malfunctions! Styled by Karl Willett, she accessorised her elegant ensemble with nude heels, a black Dior handbag and a pair of mirrored sunglasses. Her hair was styled in her classic bouncy waves while dewy skin and pink lips made up her daytime makeup look.

We thought Amanda already kept us on our toes with the pretty work attire she wears every weekday, but we are always pleasantly surprised when she shows off her fashion outside the office. On Sunday, she wowed fans in an ultra-glam dress for a friend's wedding, admitting it was the last big party she expects to attend amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Britain's Got Talent host teamed the figure-hugging gold gown with sparkly earrings and opted for dark eyes and thick blonde curls courtesy of hairstylists Jay Birmingham and Christian Vermaak.

And that wasn't the only big event that occurred over the weekend for mother-of-two Amanda, who delighted her eight-year-old daughter Hollie her first-ever sleepover. Photos she shared on Instagram showed off the pink-themed room she created with some help from party planners Bespoke Slumbers, complete with miniature tepees adorned with flowers, fluffy rugs and a tea party station. Wow, we wish we were part of her weekend plans!

