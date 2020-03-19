Amanda Holden revealed she was working from home on Thursday, and of course she grabbed the opportunity to stay in her pyjamas for as long as possible! Posting a picture on her Instagram page to tell followers that she was hosting the Heart Radio breakfast show from her house, she posed in her gorgeous silk pyjamas, which have an adorable zebra print on them. "Like so many of you I'm working @thisisheart from #home today to make sure we have the tech to keep you company throughout this trying time!" she wrote.

Fans were quick to tell Amanda how adorable she looked in her sleepwear, including her radio co-star Ashley Roberts and plenty of other followers. "You look so cute in those PJs… that's one of the pros of working from home!" one wrote, while another added: "Aw cute zebra PJs you got there, glad you could work at home."

Amanda's luxurious loungewear is from cult designer Olivia Von Halle - the 'Lila Zoda' pyjamas cost £420 and are made from lightweight 100 per cent silk. The label offers plenty of other beautiful designs, too, making staying at home that little bit more bearable - though if the top price tags are out of your budget, there are plenty of affordable dupes, too.

In fact, PrettyLittleThing have a very similar version - complete with a near-identical zebra design - for just £16. The pyjamas are a rust colour, rather than Amanda's pastel pink, but are equally as gorgeous we reckon! Alternatively Boohoo sell a gorgeous tiger print option that gives a similar look, too.

It sounds like Amanda's choice to host her radio show from home is just a temporary decision for now, though it may soon become permanent. Her daily outfit posts might look a little different for a while - but we have no doubt her loungewear collection is just as fabulous as her work wardrobe!

