Amanda Holden has impressed her fans with another ultra-glamorous outfit! The star headed to work on the Heart Radio breakfast show once again on Tuesday, looking gorgeous in a fitted leather pencil skirt from Reiss, an off-the-shoulder jumper and matching strappy heels. In fact, Amanda is giving us Duchess of Sussex vibes with her outfit - her choice of strappy shoes, particularly! She later added a wrap coat which is also very similar to the Line The Label number Meghan wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

Amanda posed with co-star Ashley Roberts in her usual Instagram snap, captioning it: "Business as usual here @thisisheart #breakfast @iamashleyroberts, stay safe." Her flattering Reiss pick is the 'Grace' Leather Pencil Skirt in grey, made from luxurious leather and costing £265. All sizes are still available online, and though it's a more expensive purchase, it's certainly a workwear staple - the likes of Holly Willoughby and Lorraine Kelly are also big fans of leather skirts and trousers.

Plus if you want the luxe look for less, Oasis has a gorgeous real leather pencil skirt in the sale for just £45, down from £85 - though it's selling out fast! It even features the same grid seam details as Amanda's own version.

Ashley also looked gorgeous in Tuesday's outfit post, twinning with Amanda in a midi skirt from Reiss, too. We wonder if they planned it? The Pussycat Doll's metallic ombre skirt costs £155 from the brand, though most fans noticed her statement tiger-print boots, which are much more affordable at £24 from Nasty Gal.

Amanda took to her Instagram account to make a live video as she left the Heart Radio offices after the show, talking to her followers about how quiet London seemed as so many are self-isolating. "Stay safe everybody," she said. "Keep listening to Heart Breakfast, we're there to cheer you up every morning."

