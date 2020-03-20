Amanda Holden has swapped her silk pyjamas for a satin wrap dress, returning to work at the Heart Radio studios on Friday. The star's gorgeous red and black frock is from one of her favourite brands, Silk Fred, and all her fans agreed that she looked totally stunning in it! Keeping the mood positive as usual, Amanda posted a sweet video with her co-star Ashley Roberts, as the pair stood a metre apart. "Practicing #socialdistancing keeping you company @thisisheart - today and every morning!! We CAN DO THIS," she captioned it.

Amanda wore another Silk Fred dress on Friday

Amanda's ultra-flattering dress is Silk Fred's 'Yondal' midi, which comes in a number of pretty colours and prints. It costs £49, and is currently available in all sizes - winning! She teamed it with a chic pair of Sosandar sock boots, and a classic leather jacket from Law & Co.

WATCH: Amanda's style file

This is the second time the star has worn a Silk Fred dress this week - Amanda also sported a colour clashing number on Monday, and fans totally fell in love with it. The green and pink dress comes in at £52, with the Britain's Got Talent judge styling it up with her luxurious Dior Saddle bag, a navy overcoat and pale pink heels.

Yondal Dress In Small Red Leopard, £49, Silk Fred

On Thursday, things were a little different, as Amanda stayed in her pyjamas to host the breakfast show! Her designer sleepwear is everything you'd imagine it to be, costing £420 from brand Olivia Von Halle. Fans were quick to tell Amanda how adorable she looked in her sleepwear, including her co-star Ashley and plenty of other followers. "You look so cute in those PJs… that's one of the pros of working from home!" one wrote, while another added: "Aw cute zebra PJs you got there, glad you could work at home."

