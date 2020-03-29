Vogue Williams looked radiant as she kicked off her first Heart FM radio show on Sunday morning. Dressing to impress for her first day, the presenter wore a stunning boho-inspired outfit, complete with tasselled accessories. As she was pictured leaving the studios, Vogue could be seen wearing a white embroidered dress from Vantage that cost €130, about £116, which perfectly skimmed her blossoming baby bump.

Tiger cardigan, £550, Hayley Menzies @ Wolf & Badger

Wrapping up warm in the unpredictable UK weather, she layered the maxi frock underneath a long blue, white and orange cardigan by Hayley Menzies. Covered in a tiger print with a tassel fringe running down the front, the Aztec design of the £550 wool knit added an edgy twist to her feminine outfit. Continuing with the boho theme, she accessorised with knee-high heeled boots with tassels, a white shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Vogue added tasselled accessories to her lace dress

After her show was over, Vogue, 34, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. "Well after three hours sleep because I was v nervous and the clocks went forward my first show with @thisisheart is in the bag. I absolutely loved it, radio is a totally new skill and getting to learn off some of the best is amazing," the caption read. "I’m already so excited to get back in there next Sunday... thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and for tuning in." This comes just days after she shared the exciting announcement that she would be joining the radio show.

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer talk about their baby news on Hello!/Goodbye!

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews recently revealed that they are expecting a little girl in summer. In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Vogue - who is now five and a half months pregnant - said: "We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now." Since then, the Irish model has already delighted fans with her chic maternity wardrobe, stepping out in a denim boiler suit and white trainers for a walk in the sunshine with her one-year-old son, Theodore. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

