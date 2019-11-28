You can buy Vogue Williams' sequin dress for £85 in the Black Friday sales Spencer Matthews' wife knows how to dazzle this party season...

Wow! How amazing did Vogue Williams look for the launch of Amazon's Home of Black Friday in Waterloo on Wednesday? If we had any doubts about whether to go all-out with a party dress this season, they are firmly squashed after seeing her stunning silver number. There really is no better way to get in the festive spirit than wearing sequins from head-to-toe!

The 34-year-old looked dazzling in an off-the-shoulder dress from Very, with long balloon sleeves, a midi length, a thigh-high split and a black velvet tie around her waist. While it usually retails for £120, you can save some money in the Black Friday sales as it has been reduced to just £84. But hurry because these sales never stick around for very long, particularly as it is the perfect outfit for the upcoming Christmas season.

Keeping the rest of her outfit simple, the mother-of-one paired it with sky-high black Louboutins and delicate silver jewellery, including a simple diamond necklace and heart-shaped Essentiel Antwerp earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves and pulled back into a low ponytail and she opted for an understated makeup look, with dark eyes and pale pink lips.

Very sequin dress, now £84, down from £120

Other celebrities have made us green with envy with their velvet fabrics and festive colours, but we are not surprised to see Vogue rocking a statement dress. "I love a good sparkly dress," she previously told HELLO!. Despite her chic footwear at the Amazon event, the Irish beauty, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, revealed that she would opt for a very different look if she was hosting a party at home. "It has to be comfortable - you start off the night in shoes but there's no point, you're never going to wear shoes in your own house. So I'd just wear a really sparkly dress, some tights and my favourite slippers - Christmas slippers!"

