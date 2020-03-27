Wowing her 733K followers on Instagram, Vogue Williams took to social media to share her latest maternity look - and we’re officially obsessed. Showing off her gorgeous baby bump in a denim boiler suit, which she coordinated with chic tinted sunglasses and a pair of box-fresh white trainers, the Irish model looked radiant as ever. Sharing the sweet snap on her story, Vogue can be seen enjoying the sunshine while she takes her one-year-old son, Theodore - whom she shares with Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews - out on a walk. Revealing that her stylish overalls were from sustainable denim brand, Boyish Jeans, Vogue’s fans were no doubt rushing to their laptops to order her one-of-a-kind jumpsuit. Want the details? We’ve got the lowdown...

Vogue posted the sweet snap on Instagram on Thursday

Priced at £154 on the Boyish Jeans website, Vogue’s light-wash boiler suit features a flattering waist-tie belt, statement collar and raw hem. Giving off major vintage vibes, this upcycled coverall is made with recycled cotton, reducing its carbon footprint and water usage - sounds good to us! Still available to buy on the LA label’s website, we recommend acting quick and buying fast - we have a sneaking suspicion that this gorgeous jumpsuit won’t be around for long.

Denim Boiler Suit, £154, Boyish Jeans

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Vogue and Spencer first revealed that they were expecting their second child - a girl - due in summer. An exciting time for the celebrity couple, Vogue, who is now five and a half months pregnant said: "We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

