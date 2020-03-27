﻿
vogue-williams

Vogue Williams shows off her baby bump in the perfect maternity boiler suit

Vogue looked gorgeous in her maternity look

Megan Bull

Wowing her 733K followers on Instagram, Vogue Williams took to social media to share her latest maternity look - and we’re officially obsessed. Showing off her gorgeous baby bump in a denim boiler suit, which she coordinated with chic tinted sunglasses and a pair of box-fresh white trainers, the Irish model looked radiant as ever. Sharing the sweet snap on her story, Vogue can be seen enjoying the sunshine while she takes her one-year-old son, Theodore - whom she shares with Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews - out on a walk. Revealing that her stylish overalls were from sustainable denim brand, Boyish Jeans, Vogue’s fans were no doubt rushing to their laptops to order her one-of-a-kind jumpsuit. Want the details? We’ve got the lowdown...

VIDEO: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Play Hello!/Goodbye!

Loading the player...

Exclusive: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce they're expecting second baby

vogue-williams-wearing-denim

Vogue posted the sweet snap on Instagram on Thursday 

Priced at £154 on the Boyish Jeans website, Vogue’s light-wash boiler suit features a flattering waist-tie belt, statement collar and raw hem. Giving off major vintage vibes, this upcycled coverall is made with recycled cotton, reducing its carbon footprint and water usage - sounds good to us! Still available to buy on the LA label’s website, we recommend acting quick and buying fast - we have a sneaking suspicion that this gorgeous jumpsuit won’t be around for long.

boyish-jeans-boiler-suit

Denim Boiler Suit, £154, Boyish Jeans

BUY NOW

READ: Vogue Williams' five-star hotel in Paris looks so luxurious - see the ornate wallpaper and gold lift

vogue-williams-pregnant

Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Vogue and Spencer first revealed that they were expecting their second child - a girl - due in summer. An exciting time for the celebrity couple, Vogue, who is now five and a half months pregnant said: "We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

MORE: Vogue Williams channels Kate Middleton with her chic hairstyle on Lorraine

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about vogue williams

More news