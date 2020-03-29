Amanda Holden wows in a metallic mini dress for cocktails with Lisa Faulkner

Amanda Holden has not let the coronavirus lockdown prevent her from getting all dressed up and enjoying her Friday evening – even if it was from her own house! Changing out of the chic leather skirt and jumper she wore earlier in the day for her Heart FM radio show, the presenter slipped on a metallic mini dress before grabbing a drink and catching up with her friends via video chat on Zoom.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's most gorgeous outfits

Thanks to Amanda providing her fashion credits on Instagram, we've tracked down the gold puffed sleeve frock, and fans will be pleased to know it's a bargain from SilkFred. The Bella and Blue design features long sleeves, a V-neck and a fitted, ruched mini skirt, and it is available to buy for just £39. However, with only the M/L size left in stock, we predict it won't be long before it sells out. Amanda paired it with matching metallic heels and a glam beauty look which included her blonde hair in a straight, bouncy blow-dry and long, dark lashes.

Amanda looked glam for her Friday night in with friends!

The Britain's Got Talent star captioned the image: "#cocktails with the #girls tonight #zoom [drinks] in in. No need to drop standards!" Both her celebrity friends and fans were loving catching a glimpse of Amanda's glam night in. Her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts was among the first to comment, writing, "Serve it up sister," while Ruth Langsford added: "IN IN!!! Love it! Cheers!" Meanwhile, another fan commented: "Have fun! You look gorgeous."

Metallic mini dress, £39, Bella and Blue @ SilkFred

The 49-year-old later shared a screengrab of herself and her close friends - including Lisa Faulkner and Angela Griffin - chatting on Zoom with wine-in-hand, of course. "My girls. What a lovely night. I appreciate them even more than I did before. To be honest, I appreciate so much more than I did before," the caption read. So even if we stay in the confines of our own home, Amanda has inspired us to give up our cosy loungewear once in a while to dress up for a girls' night - especially if it means we can unwind the next day with a glass of wine in the bath!

