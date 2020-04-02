Harper Beckham looked totally adorable as she served the snacks at the 'Beckham cinema' on Tuesday evening! Did you notice her sweet outfit? The eight-year-old was wearing a bargain high-street buy from Brandy Melville, perhaps bought during the family's time in the US recently. At £27, Harper's pastel blue button-up is certainly a little more affordable than mum Victoria's designer picks!

The cute cardigan is the brand's 'Shannon Sweater', which features pretty eyelet holes and matching blue buttons. While Harper's pale blue version is sadly sold out, there is a navy blue shade still available. The spring knit is only made in one size - small - which is perhaps why Victoria picked it up for Harper! The brand doesn't currently offer a children's range.

Victoria shared the sweet video of her family snuggling up to watch a movie in their luxurious home cinema on Tuesday - with Harper carrying their snacks of choice on a tray just like an usher! "Working at the Beckham cinema, and serving the - what have you got there Harper? What sweets have you got?" she asked her daughter, to which she replied: "I have buttons, rice crackers, M&Ms, Wotsits and healthy chocolate!"

Shannon Sweater, £27, Brandy Melville

We're not jealous of the Beckhams' self-isolation schedule at all. At all. The family have also been sharing hilarious cooking videos, their homeschooling efforts and of course, their video applauding the NHS from outside their home.

On Monday, Victoria shared a gorgeous snap of herself posing in a beautiful mini dress on the cover of Vogue Mexico, adding to fans that she was unsure whether to share the news or not. "I didn’t know if I should post this or not… a cover that was shot in what now feels like a different reality and time," she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "I had so much fun shooting for @VogueMexico in New York a few months ago with the most incredible team. I hope that our creative industries can keep playing their part in allowing all of us some momentary escapism and inspiration as we live through these unprecedented times. I hold the memory of this shoot day with great happiness and so I decided to share it - and Vogue Mexico have made sure you can download the April issue for free. I hope you enjoy it."