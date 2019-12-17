Victoria Beckham is clearly enjoying her Christmas break - and getting her festive mood on! At the weekend, she shared the most adorable picture of her and her daughter Harper cuddling, with a glittery back drop - perhaps they were at a Yule Tide gathering? Harper, 8, looked in great spirits wearing a black top, and VB rocked a lovely white knitted jumper, and a pair of sparkly green Christmas tree sunglasses! Yep, we did a double take, too. We think the 48-year-old is far too cool for Christmas jumpers - so these funky accessories are right up her street. We think we've tracked them down too! After a hunt online, they look exactly like this pair from Accessorize, and currently, they cost just £4 in the brand's pre-Christmas sale. Glitter-encrusted with tree motifs, they're even topped with pom-poms. What's not to love?

VB in her novelty Christmas glasses

Speaking of Christmas traditions, earlier this month, young fashionista Harper met Santa! The designer posted photos of the exciting event to her Instagram stories. In one, Harper and one of her friends sat on either side of Santa, all of them smiling.

Christmas tree glasses, £4, Accessorize

In another, Harper stood next to Mr Claus as he waved at the camera and she beamed her cute gap-toothed smile. Victoria captioned this sweet snap: "Harper is on the good list!!! X." How cute?

MORE: Victoria Beckham's leopard print boots are big news right now

Harper has certainly had an exciting few weeks leading up to Christmas - and we're jealous! Last week she went ice skating with her dad, former footballer David at the Natural History Museum ice rink and wore a very swish padded coat from British brand Toastie.

Harper wore a padded coat from Toastie earlier this month

The company creates responsibly sourced down puffer jackets and soft shell waterproof raincoats, and her number costs £74.99, which is a bit of an investment - but not quite as pricey as her mum Victoria's clothes...

READ: Victoria Beckham makes a jumper and jeans look like the most stylish look ever

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.