Victoria Beckham and her family spent the entire festive period in the Cotswolds and we've loved checking out their celebratory snaps. What you wear on NYE is always a big deal and VB decided to go all out in a little black number that she shared with her Instagram followers. She jazzed the whole look up with an eye-catching red belt, which was fastened at the waist with gold swan motifs. Harper meanwhile, wore the most adorable pink dress by BonPoint.

Victoria shared the dress with Instagram

Victoria shared a snap of the same dress in two colours; cream and pink and asked her fans which one they preferred. The 'Charlotte dress' was made from tulle and had an intricate neckline encrusted with gold-colored details. Priced at £275, the pink design is still available online, but it's selling out fast!

Powder pink 'Charotte' dress, £275, BonPoint

Harper, 8, is becoming a fashionista in her own right and we just love seeing what the youngest Beckham offspring wears. Just before Christmas, Victoria, 48, revealed that her daughter had designed her own Bon Point dress for her christening which took place on Saturday 21 December.

MORE: Harper uses Victoria Beckham's eye shadow palette to give David a makeover

Taking to Instagram with a video of a parcel from the brand - which consisted of sketches and material swatches - the former Spice Girl said: "Bon Point have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well."

Harper looked super cute in her christening dress

She showed her followers a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for." Talk about a chip off the block, right?

READ: Victoria Beckham shares new photo of Harper - and she's so stylish

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.