Victoria Beckham stuns in black mini dress as she reveals latest project The star shared an honest message about her new magazine cover

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she is appearing on the latest cover of Vogue Mexico, looking incredible in a figure-hugging Saint Laurent mini dress. Wearing bold blue eyeshadow, lived-in tousled hair and strappy stilettos, she looks absolutely gorgeous in the photoshoot – but she did explain to fans that she was unsure whether to share it. "I didn’t know if I should post this or not… a cover that was shot in what now feels like a different reality and time," she wrote on Instagram.

Loading the player...

She added: "I had so much fun shooting for @VogueMexico in New York a few months ago with the most incredible team. I hope that our creative industries can keep playing their part in allowing all of us some momentary escapism and inspiration as we live through these unprecedented times. I hold the memory of this shoot day with great happiness and so I decided to share it - and Vogue Mexico have made sure you can download the April issue for free. I hope you enjoy it."

Fans and friends were quick to send their support to Victoria, with star personal trainer Tracey Anderson writing: "YES you should post this! Of course you should post this! It is STUNNING and you are an incredible example of a very hard working woman and we need for everyone to work hard, work together and work to keep our lives and planet safe, healthy and beautiful."

MORE: The best loungewear sets to wear while on lock down at home

Another follower added: "You look fabulous. Thanks for sharing. We still need fashion, when in quarantine," while a further wrote: " It’s nice to have a distraction so post away!"

Ruffled Crepe de Chine dress, £1390, Victoria Beckham at Luisa Viaroma

In some of the other pictures, the fashion designer can be seen posing in gorgeous dresses from her own collection, including a purple off-the-shoulder midi dress, £1390, and a plunging orange V-neck dress, £1159. Like her fans, we're so happy to see Mrs Beckham back doing what she does best!

MORE: The fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.