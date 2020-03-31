Fiona Ward
Victoria Beckham looks stunning in a black mini dress for the latest cover of Vogue Mexico – see what she said about the project
Victoria Beckham has revealed that she is appearing on the latest cover of Vogue Mexico, looking incredible in a figure-hugging Saint Laurent mini dress. Wearing bold blue eyeshadow, lived-in tousled hair and strappy stilettos, she looks absolutely gorgeous in the photoshoot – but she did explain to fans that she was unsure whether to share it. "I didn’t know if I should post this or not… a cover that was shot in what now feels like a different reality and time," she wrote on Instagram.
She added: "I had so much fun shooting for @VogueMexico in New York a few months ago with the most incredible team. I hope that our creative industries can keep playing their part in allowing all of us some momentary escapism and inspiration as we live through these unprecedented times. I hold the memory of this shoot day with great happiness and so I decided to share it - and Vogue Mexico have made sure you can download the April issue for free. I hope you enjoy it."
Fans and friends were quick to send their support to Victoria, with star personal trainer Tracey Anderson writing: "YES you should post this! Of course you should post this! It is STUNNING and you are an incredible example of a very hard working woman and we need for everyone to work hard, work together and work to keep our lives and planet safe, healthy and beautiful."
Another follower added: "You look fabulous. Thanks for sharing. We still need fashion, when in quarantine," while a further wrote: " It’s nice to have a distraction so post away!"
In some of the other pictures, the fashion designer can be seen posing in gorgeous dresses from her own collection, including a purple off-the-shoulder midi dress, £1390, and a plunging orange V-neck dress, £1159. Like her fans, we're so happy to see Mrs Beckham back doing what she does best!
