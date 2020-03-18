Harper Beckham has sported plenty of adorable hairstyles over her eight years, and on Sunday she looked so sweet in another photo posted to Instagram by her mum Victoria Beckham. In the snap, taken at the Inter Miami stadium, little Harper was embraced by dad David as they posed in front of the pitch - with Harper showing off her half-up top-knot hairstyle. She is looking so grown up, don't you think?

Harper looked adorable with her hair up in the photograph

"So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses," Victoria captioned the shots, which also included a group snap of Beckham boys, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and David in their football kits.

WATCH: The Beckhams' sweetest family moments

Harper is clearly loving wearing her pretty brown hair long again, though her new style is an easy fix to keep her hair off her face! In fact, the eight-year-old has been rocking a full top-knot since her early years, and also wore a chic bun during Victoria's recent show at London Fashion Week. Little Harper has also had fun experimenting with everything from bandana headbands to a blunt bob haircut just like her mum used to sport.

Looking adorable as Hermione Granger

David and Victoria love to share sweet snippets of their family life with their four kids, and earlier in March fans fell in love with a photo of Harper celebrating World Book Day - complete with full Hermione Granger costume. Captioning the image, Victoria wrote: "It’s book day!! Kisses from Hermione #harrypotter #harperseven X."

Making sure she got the Hermione hair look right, it appeared that Harper had braided her long hair and let it loose, to achieve the character's signature waves. So cute! Other recent pictures have shown the little girl rocking Baby Spice-esque pigtails and space buns - Harper clearly loves to style her hair...