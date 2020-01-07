Harper Beckham borrows her mum Victoria's £1,590 handbag

Victoria Beckham and her family are currently enjoying yet another fabulous break in sunny Morocco and as as ever, we are totally jealous! The family of six are loving their extended break, which has been documented on VB's Instagram. On Monday, Victoria shared a lovely photo on Instagram of her husband with sons Romeo, Cruz and Harper, which looked to have been taken at a restaurant. Later that day, the clan went for dinner at their lavish hotel, and Victoria uploaded a video of her daughter, rocking a pink dress and carrying her mother's gold 'Eva' handbag, from her own collection. She wrote: "Mummy's little lady, carrying Mummy's bag!" The bag costs £1,590 and is designed with an adjustable strap. Made in a boxy, structured shape, it can be worn both across the body and as a handheld clutch. We love the gold metallic python leather and the signature V lock closure.

Harper looked so cute carrying her mother's bag

It's believed that Victoria named the bag after Eva Longoria, one of her BFFs who also happens to be Harper and Cruz's godmother. The youngsters got baptised in December and it was a star-studded bash, attended by not just Eva, but Ken Paves, Marc Anthony and Dave Gardner who are also all godparents. Victoria shared a series of photos from the day and said: "Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x."

Eva Cross-Body Bag, £1,590, Victoria Beckham

Little fashionista Harper showed off her style yet again - she even designed her own Bonpoint dress for the special day.

Harper with godmother Eva Longoria

Victoria, 45, revealed: "Bonpoint have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well." She then showed a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible."

