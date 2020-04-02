Holly Willoughby has made it her mission to bring a little joy and escapism to fans throughout the coronavirus crisis with her gorgeous daily outfits, and she certainly achieved that on Thursday! The This Morning presenter opted for a gorgeous bright red midi dress from Ghost that has us dreaming of warmer spring weather.

Covered in a black daisy print, the frock features a floaty asymmetric hem and short puff sleeves, which is one of Holly's new favourite designs. Another item she has recycled from her work wardrobe, Holly was previously seen wearing the colourful style back in January 2019 when she looked glowing following the National Television Awards the night before. Proving the floaty midi isn't going out of fashion anytime soon, the Ghost dress looked just as stunning on Thursday when she paired it with what appears to be the same pair of high heel black shoes by L.K.Bennett.

We've searched high and low and the £120 design is no longer available to buy in the red and black colourway, but fans of the flattering silhouette can pick it up in pink, aqua, navy or even pale blue floral prints. But we recommend acting fast, as many of the styles are down to just £60 in the sale with sizes selling out fast.

Holly shared her usual selfie with the caption: "Stay at home and stay with us," which was met with several lovely comments from her 6.5 million Instagram followers. Speaking of her frock, one wrote: "Lovely colour and print!" and another added: "I love the dress, Holly."

Fans were also treated to not one but two pretty dresses from the blonde beauty on Wednesday - one was a black star-print design from Joules, which she wore on This Morning, and the other was a Jigsaw cream silk dress with burgundy trim she rocked in a throwback snap dedicated to co-host Phillip Schofield for his birthday.

