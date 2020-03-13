Holly Willoughby’s best floral dresses: from M&S to & Other Stories The presenter adores this perfect spring style

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning wardrobe is undoubtedly one of the best on TV, and every day we eagerly await her Instagram post sharing her look. The 39-year-old wears everything from tailoring to shorts well, but it’s her gorgeous floral dresses we love the most. Whether it’s a fun and flirty style from high street store & Other Stories or the latest M&S must-have, Holly knows exactly what works for her - and we’re only too happy to follow her lead! These are some of our favourite floral dress styles she’s been wearing recently, and where to get your hands on them….

Holly loves mid-range brand Ghost, and there’s no denying that the brand’s selection of dresses are truly beautiful. This red floral number with peplum hem and tie sleeves is going straight to our wedding guest dresses wishlist.

Red floral dress, £129, Ghost

High street brand Warehouse is another favourite of the presenter, and this colourful midi number makes us crave warmer weather! At just £69 it’s - unsurprisingly - sold out, but we’d recommend checking back online or in stores soon.

Floral midi dress, £69, Warehouse

Holly loves this & Other Stories dress so much, she has it in three colours! The gorgeous square-neck, ruched-dress number looks designer, but comes in at under £100. We’re bagging it now, while it’s still in stock.

Floral puff sleeve dress, £85, & Other Stories

Holly tends to favour midi dresses, so it’s always a nice surprise when she opts for a mini style. This season, a shorter hemline is back in stock - which is good news if you’re fallen for this floral style with its sweet oversized collar.

Poppy-print mini dress, £89, Ghost

Occasionally Holly chooses a little-known brand such as Goat, and this high-neck, long sleeved style is very much on our radar now. Perfect for every season thanks to its wearable colour palette, we’ll be layering up now and wearing with summery sandals in a few months’ time.

Midi dress, £620, Goat

Holly’s gorgeous flirty mini dress is from M&S, and is available in two different colours - of course, she has both! The style is current in the sale, but selling fast. Go, go, go!

Floral mini dress, £22, M&S

That’s our wedding guest attire sorted for this season. Thanks, Holly!

