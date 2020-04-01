Does Holly Willoughby ever get it wrong with her fashion choices? Judging by the fact she treated fans to not one but two pictures of her pretty dresses on Wednesday, we'd have to say the answer is no. Ditching her classic shirts, tailored trousers and pretty midi skirts she has been rocking over the past few days, Holly stepped out in a beautiful black dress from Joules to present This Morning alongside co-host and birthday boy Phillip Schofield.

WATCH: Holly looking glam as she celebrated Phil's birthday on This Morning

At first glance, fans may be mistaken for thinking the long-sleeved Joules frock features a polka dot print, but it is actually covered in tan-coloured stars. The blonde beauty paired the jazzy print with simple black heels and minimal accessories and continued to delight fans with her DIY beauty look. We're not sure we could look as effortlessly TV-ready with our hair in perfect bouncy curls and soft brown eyeliner - top marks, Holly!

Star print shirt dress, was £79.95 now £54.95, Joules @ John Lewis

With a relaxed fit, flattering midi length and tie neck, we're not surprised the 'Josie' dress is almost sold out on the Joules website - especially since is in the clearance sale, so the £79.95 price has been reduced to just £54.95. Luckily, John Lewis has sizes 8-18 in stock, so now is the prime time to stock up on your summer staples.

After Holly provided her fashion credits on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to enquire about her frock. "@joules can we have a link to this dress please!" one wrote, and another added: "I love this dress. I wonder if this dress has pockets." Meanwhile, another praised Holly for providing a bit of escapism with her gorgeous outfits: "I actually love her daily posts. It’s that couple of seconds of not reading about the usual news. Admiring a lovely lady in her gorgeous clothes. What’s wrong with that? I’m finding what I can throughout every day to take my mind off it all."

Holly posted this sweet throwback photo to mark Phil's birthday

The star also shared a gorgeous throwback snap of herself and Phil giggling during one of their special This Morning shows to mark his birthday - and it has us reminiscing about another gorgeous dress we need in our wardrobe. Standing outside Highclere Castle - the location where Downton Abbey was filmed - the 39-year-old looked retro in a silk cream dress from Whistles. The £299 design had contrasting burgundy trims and a tiered skirt, and Holly added a burgundy coat from Jigsaw and her favourite nude high heels.

