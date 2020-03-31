Holly Willoughby channels Meghan Markle in her favourite skirt on This Morning Holly's entire outfit was recycled, and we need it all!

Fans love it when celebrities recycle their favourite clothes, and that's exactly what Holly Willoughby has been doing over the past few days. Tuesday's instalment of This Morning saw the presenter looking stunning as usual as she showed fans how to restyle her go-to Zara shirt and gorgeous skirt from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers, Roland Mouret. After all, the rest of us are sitting at home re-wearing the same three loungewear outfits, so we are certainly not in any position to judge!

Holly wore a navy skirt from Meghan Markle's go-to designer, Roland Mouret

The sheer white blouse from Zara was originally buttoned up to the collar and paired with tailored black trousers from J.Crew for a conservative work look, while last week saw Holly roll up the sleeves for a relaxed style with a navy and white stripe skirt from French brand Maje. Proving its versatility, she teamed it with a Roland Mouret skirt on Tuesday which she described as "an oldie but a goodie" on Instagram.

We've done some searching and it appears that Holly's navy high-waisted skirt is no longer available to buy online, but the brand does sell a number of similar styles if you want to emulate the look. While it doesn't have the exact ruffles at the bottom like Holly's, the knee-length 'Beaufont' skirt has a pleated hem and is available to buy in three pretty colourways for £650 - whether the timeless elegance of the black hue, the jazzy blue check print or the summery pastel pink.

Not only did Meghan wear a selection of the designer's midis during her time playing paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits, but she also loves the pencil skirts for her personal style. In early March, the mother-of-one opted for Roland Mouret for a discreet visit to the National Theatre in early March, when she paired a gorgeous white skirt with a £29 Topshop blouse. We can certainly imagine the Duchess in Holly's outfit!

"Morning Tuesday... stay home with us and stay safe...hope you are all ok...take a breath... one day at a time... you can do this," Holly wrote next to her selfie, which showed her with wavy blonde hair and her trademark daytime makeup. Fans have continued to show their support for Holly's fashion choices amid the coronavirus outbreak, with one commenting: "Your outfit inspos keeping me going! Looking forward to days I can dress nicely again," and another wrote: "Always make my morning when I feel down at the mo."

