Looking effortlessly elegant as always, Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning by giving fans a healthy dose of outfit envy. As she presented This Morning, the star opted for classic black trousers and a blue ruffled blouse, both of which are from royally-approved brands.

A good pair of tailored trousers are a classic work staple, and Holly proved how easy they are to recycle by restyling her J.Crew pair with different blouses just weeks apart. Back in February, she wore the £100 cropped style with a simple white blouse from Zara- she simply swapped the classic design for her dreamy blue shirt on Monday. Lovely!

Blue ruffled blouse, £145, Reiss

Fans are always excited to see Holly's daily fashion credits on Instagram, providing them with the information needed to emulate her style. Carrying on her usual routine, the blonde beauty posted a selfie that revealed her blue blouse was from Reiss. We've tracked down the feminine design, which features a ruffle down the front, and it is available in sizes 4-14 for £145. Paired with black heels, her hair styled in loose waves and a light layer of makeup, Holly looked stunning even without her usual glam squad, including stylist Angie Smith and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill.

Black trousers, £100, J.Crew

In between chic trousers and floaty skirts, Holly has also been including some of her staple floral dresses in her work wardrobe. One of which even caught Piers Morgan's attention, with the presenter noting on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday: "Your spring wardrobe has obviously arrived." The mother-of-three looked beautiful in a black and white midi dress from Whistles, but she was quick to remind Piers that there are far more important issues to talk about on-air than her fashion choices. Holly responded with: "Thank you Piers, that’s the important thing right now."

Holly recycled her J.Crew trousers with a blue ruffled blouse

Fans, however, have revealed her fashion choices are a welcome reprieve from the coronavirus news. "I have this blouse. That has made my day lol! It’s the little things that keep us going," one wrote underneath her photo while another added: "ITV daytime is getting me through! Thank you @hollywilloughby @schofe."