Frankie Bridge has got lockdown loungewear sorted with her comfy Calvin Klein bralette

We need this cosy at-home look!

Abigail Malbon

Frankie Bridge has been using her time in isolation wisely - getting into TikTok! The mother-of-two has been increasing her followers on the social media app with a selection of funny videos, and her latest is bound to rack up the likes. She shared a clip of herself and husband Wayne showing off their impressive dance moves to Instagram, captioning it: “We’re back! We may have had to improvise a little."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re back! We may have had to improvise a little 😂 @waynebridge03 #tiktok #renegade #husbandandwife #lockdown

A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge) on

 

While we loved seeing her moves, we’re also feeling pretty inspired by her comfy-looking loungewear outfit. The 31-year-old managed to find the perfect at-home look in the form of a classic pair of grey joggers and a must-have when you don’t want to wear a bra; a Calvin Klein bralette.

calvin-klein-bralette

Calvin Klein bralette, from £19.68, Amazon

BUY NOW

topshop-joggers

Classic grey 90s oversized joggers, £23, Topshop

BUY NOW

Bralettes are the perfect alternative to a (let’s face it: sometimes uncomfortable) underwired bra. They offer support, without digging in, and can be worn as crop tops when you’ve run out of clean t-shirts! In fact, they’re so popular that sales have been on the increase for some time now - so you’ll need to shop quickly if you want to get your hands on one, too.

gap-bralette

Seamless ribbed bralette, £22.95, Gap

BUY NOW

figleaves-bralette

Millie lace bralette, £15, Figleaves

BUY NOW

sloggi-bralette

Sloggi bralette, £12.60, John Lewis

BUY NOW

It’s no wonder Frankie is stocking up on sportswear. She recently revealed her impressive home gym while self-isolating with her husband Wayne and two sons, Parker and Carter. The family live in Surrey and have been staying indoors since the government advised social distancing as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. In a bid to stay fit, Frankie and Wayne have been working out in their home gym, and it looks like they have everything they need.

frankie-gym-2-z

They certainly seem to be doing isolation well!

