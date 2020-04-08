Frankie Bridge has got lockdown loungewear sorted with her comfy Calvin Klein bralette We need this cosy at-home look!

Frankie Bridge has been using her time in isolation wisely - getting into TikTok! The mother-of-two has been increasing her followers on the social media app with a selection of funny videos, and her latest is bound to rack up the likes. She shared a clip of herself and husband Wayne showing off their impressive dance moves to Instagram, captioning it: “We’re back! We may have had to improvise a little."

While we loved seeing her moves, we’re also feeling pretty inspired by her comfy-looking loungewear outfit. The 31-year-old managed to find the perfect at-home look in the form of a classic pair of grey joggers and a must-have when you don’t want to wear a bra; a Calvin Klein bralette.

Calvin Klein bralette, from £19.68, Amazon

Classic grey 90s oversized joggers, £23, Topshop

Bralettes are the perfect alternative to a (let’s face it: sometimes uncomfortable) underwired bra. They offer support, without digging in, and can be worn as crop tops when you’ve run out of clean t-shirts! In fact, they’re so popular that sales have been on the increase for some time now - so you’ll need to shop quickly if you want to get your hands on one, too.

Seamless ribbed bralette, £22.95, Gap

Millie lace bralette, £15, Figleaves

Sloggi bralette, £12.60, John Lewis

It’s no wonder Frankie is stocking up on sportswear. She recently revealed her impressive home gym while self-isolating with her husband Wayne and two sons, Parker and Carter. The family live in Surrey and have been staying indoors since the government advised social distancing as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. In a bid to stay fit, Frankie and Wayne have been working out in their home gym, and it looks like they have everything they need.

They certainly seem to be doing isolation well!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.