Frankie Bridge wears head-to-toe Mango - and her £35 skirt is selling out fast

It's been a while since Frankie Bridge revealed her favourite outfits of the week, which she nicknames '#frankiesfaves'. Serving up a healthy dose of fashion inspiration to keep us all entertained during self-isolation, the former The Saturdays singer returned to Instagram to show off her latest ensembles - and they certainly are lovely!

Pleated midi skirt, £35.99, Mango

"Finally #frankiesfaves is back! I know it’s a weird time right now... but you guys have been asking for ages and I checked and you still want a bit of ‘normal’ in your life," she captioned the post, which showed off five gorgeous outfits. But it was the first one showing the star in an olive green ensemble from Mango that stole the show.

Puff-sleeve jumper, £29.99, Mango

Thanks to Frankie tagging her outfit, we have tracked down the pretty puff-sleeve jumper and complimenting pleated midi skirt, and both are still available to buy online. Costing £29.99, the cable knit sweater comes in XS to XL with a chic white colour as an alternative, while the skirt is already starting to sell out in some sizes. With its satin finish creating a shimmery look and an affordable £35.99 price tag, we're not surprised it's hugely popular among the public! If you can't get your hands on your size, Mango is also offering the style in a black and gold leopard print colourway.

Frankie paired her Mango outfit with Steve Madden boots

Frankie finished off her high street ensemble with a pair of knee-high black boots from Steve Madden, but the £100 suede stilettos are also almost sold out. Meanwhile, some of her other gorgeous outfit choices included a green utility Warehouse dress, a floral midi from Oasis and a cosy black jumper from & Other Stories.

Just weeks ago, the mother-of-two showed off her beautiful white satin pyjamas from the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley collection for M&S as she posed for pictures in bed. We imagine the 'bridal pyjamas' ensemble will come in use over the next few weeks as we all spend some extra time at home - who knew you could look so stylish with nowhere to go?

