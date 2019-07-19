This is what Frankie Bridge wore on her fifth wedding anniversary Her date night look is spot on!

While we all stayed in watching Love Island, Frankie Bridge spent her evening with her husband at uber fancy London restaurant Sexy Fish. It was a special occasion though - she and Wayne Bridge were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, and Frankie chose a gorgeous outfit for her date night look.

The former Saturdays singer kept it chic and simple, wearing a pair of smart Karen Millen tux trousers which she teamed with a cream bodysuit, and a vivid orange blazer from & Other Stories. She completed her look with a pair of Steve Madden heels and a tan-coloured YSL clutch bag.

She kept her jewellery paired back - opting for a Monica Vinader bracelet and a Missoma London necklace.

The 30-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing star is an excellent dresser and we love following her on Instagram to see what she wears. Unfortunately, Frankie's exact blazer is now sold out but it's available in updated colours.

Wayne and Frankie married on 19 July 2014 at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire - nine months after welcoming their eldest child, son Parker. Their second son, Carter, was born on 15 August 2015.

Happy wedding anniversary to the lovely couple.

