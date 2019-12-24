We'd be lying if we said we haven't been a little overwhelmed with the amount of party outfit inspiration we've received from celebrities this year, but Frankie Bridge's new sparkly ensemble has got to be one of our favourites. Posing for a picture on her stairs, the former Saturday's singer matched the silver baubles dotted throughout her festive foliage in a stunning co-ord from Very.

She showed off her toned stomach in the high-neck cropped sequin top and matching midi skirt which featured a black elasticated waistband. Fortunately, both parts of the sparkly outfit are available to buy online in sizes 6-18, and the whole ensemble comes to just £65. So while it may be a little last minute to get your hands on a Christmas outfit, this could just be the perfect look to rock as we head into the New Year.

SHOP: Very sequin top, £25, and sequin skirt, £40

According to Frankie, the sparkly outfit isn't her usual style. "I usually shy away from sequins but I couldn’t resist this @veryuk sparkly 2 piece.!!! The right mix of classy and fun!", she wrote on Instagram. Her fans completely agree, complimenting the 30-year-old singer in the comments section. Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown wrote: "You look incredible", while another fan said: "Stunning as always".

The mother-of-two looked party-ready, dressing up the outfit with black strappy heels and a sleek straight hairstyle. Beauty wise, she opted for an understated but glam look with sparkly eyeshadow that made her eyes pop and nude lips. After all, you wouldn't want to detract from a statement co-ord like Frankie's!

Even when she opts for more casual, everyday clothes, she still never fails to make us green with envy. Who can forget the chocolate brown knitted co-ord from Marks & Spencer she recently rocked? The jumper and woollen skirt combo was priced at £25 and £35, so it could be one to wrap up warm in on New Year's Day. Nobody will notice your tired eyes after two dazzling co-ords, right?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.