We’re obsessed with Amanda Holden’s Zara trousers and ‘Be Kind’ T-shirt combo

Amanda Holden has been showing off all of her outfits on Instagram this week, and has left us wishing we had something to dress up for - but her latest look is one that’s comfortable enough for lounging around the house, too! The Britain’s Got Talent judge is still turning up to her job at Heart FM every day, and on Thursday she shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous pair of printed trousers and slogan t-shirt.

The 49-year-old’s flattering, leg-lengthening trousers were from high street favourite Zara, and they’re available to order online now in all sizes:

Wide-leg floral trousers, £49.99, Zara

We love the cool pyjama style of them (perfect for isolating at home!) - but we adore them even more when styled with her T-shirt, which had an important message embroidered onto the front.

Be Kind slogan T-shirt, £12, SilkFred

It’s not all work for Amanda right now; yesterday she shared a picture of herself in a pair of leggings and matching sports bra. Of course, she even manages to make exercise gear look gorgeous!

Her matching set is also available to buy from Sweaty Betty, and is perfect if you’re all about the loungewear right now. It certainly makes a change from black!

Workout leggings, £75, Sweaty Betty

And if you need more wardrobe inspo, look no further! On Tuesday, the 49-year-old wore another glam mini dress that had us scouring the online shops - this time it was a blue spotty angel-sleeve frock which she paired with classic white Jimmy Choo heels. Gorgeous!

