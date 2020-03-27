Amanda Holden looks incredible in this figure-hugging M&S leather skirt The Heart Radio star went ultra-glam for her Friday outfit

Amanda Holden has totally wowed us again with her gorgeous work wardrobe! The star arrived at the Heart Radio studios on Friday looking extra glamorous in a fitted Marks & Spencer fishtail skirt, teamed with a punchy slogan jumper from celeb-favourite Joanie. Amanda teamed her look with statement leopard-print heels and wore her golden blonde hair in a loose, laid-back style - gorgeous!

Amanda posed with co-star Ashley Roberts

The Britain's Got Talent judge has worn her figure-hugging Marks & Spencer skirt, £200, before - and sadly it's now sold out! Made in luxurious leather, we're not surprised her fans snapped it up, but luckily plenty of other high-street stores stock similar versions. We love this Oasis dupe, which costs just £85.

MORE: These stars LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Amanda Holden, Christine Lampard and more

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda's style file

Amanda's fun slogan jumper costs just £45 from Joanie, and luckily it's still available online. The brand sells plenty of fun T-shirts and knits that our favourite on-screen stars love to wear - recent fans include Lorraine Kelly and Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin. Amanda's pick is the 'Raquella' Pow! sweater, in a bright pink shade. It most definitely gets the seal of approval from her stylist Karl Willetts, who commented on her Instagram post: "We love this POW jumper from @joanieclothing... thanks again for your support xxx."

Raquella POW! slogan jumper, £45, Joanie

Heart Radio co-stars Amanda and Ashley Roberts posed together for the snap, with Pussycat Doll Ashley looking just as lovely in her Topshop floral maxi dress and comfy Converse trainers. These two look like they're ready as they'll ever be for spring!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.