Amanda Holden’s flirty £24 mini dress is exactly what we want to be wearing Perfect for spring sunshine!

While most of us are confined to our homes and wearing loungewear and pyjamas, Amanda Holden is as glam as ever for her job as a presenter at Heart FM. The 49-year-old has been sharing pictures of her outfits every day, and we’re keeping a close eye on them to give us inspiration for when coronavirus lockdown is finally over!

Today’s look was one of our favourites yet. Amanda wore a gorgeous blue spotty angel-sleeve mini dress, which she paired with classic white Jimmy Choo heels.

We’ve searched online for the fancy frock, and were amazed to find that it’s currently available in sizes 8-16 for just £24.

Angel sleeve fit and flare dress, £24, SilkFred

Her shoes were certainly more pricey, but the classic court styles will be fashionable forever, and the white colour is ideal for summer.

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 pumps, £495, Farfetch

This fun look is nothing compared to her OTT glam yesterday, though. The presenter pulled out all the stops and dressed to the nines... To take out the bin.

The mother-of-two looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink floor-length sequinned gown and nude sandals as she pulled her wheelie bin out of her house. "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!" she captioned the stunning shot, whilst adding the hashtags #BallgownBinsOut #GlamForYourBinman #ClapOurKeyWorkers @thisisheart #bin @richmond_council.

The star's post was a hit with her celebrity friends, with former Coronation Street star Lucy Jo Hudson commenting: "Genius x," and Jenni Falconer writing: "Yess to #BallgownBinsOut."

Anyone else suddenly feeling horribly underdressed?

